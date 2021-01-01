There’s still time to join TCA’s second safety cohort

According to the National Safety Council, every seven seconds a worker is injured on the job, totaling more than 104 million production days lost due to workplace injuries.

Eager to mitigate risk? Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from industry expert, Jetco Delivery CEO and acclaimed author Brian Fielkow, as he facilitates an upcoming Making Safety Happen offering — an exclusive Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)-member benefit for trucking companies of all sizes.

In September 2020, TCA announced a new collaboration with Fielkow, one which offers TCA members the opportunity to attend online courses and instructor-led VIP workshops.

As with the first round of courses, TCA members access all benefits for only $850, which is a savings of nearly $1,200.

The hands-on course offers six 30-minute online sessions that will share tools that can be immediately customized and applied to any business:

Establish safety as a “core-porate” value;

Decipher when good can be bad: Identify and eliminate safety dysfunctions;

Engage your front-line team in the company’s safety mission;

Create a just culture and ensure accountability for safe outcomes;

Apply the power of process; and

Utilize the right metrics: Capture the leading indicators and practice prevention.

In addition to the six online courses, Making Safety Happen participants will have the opportunity to attend workshops led by Fielkow:

Session 1: Safety Values vs. Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps, Thursday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET;

Session 2: Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions, Thursday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET;

Session 3: Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission, Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET;

Session 4: Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors, Thursday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET;

Session 5: Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process that Your Team Understands, Thursday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to

12:30 p.m. ET; and Session 6: Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance, Thursday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, participants will receive an invitation to Safety VIP Trucking in the Round Sessions during Truckload 2021, as well as the opportunity to attend quarterly Safety in the Round webinars.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, DriverReach, for their support.

To learn more or to get started, contact [email protected]