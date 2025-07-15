Deshown Moye, Kerry Netusil and Haasanpreet Singh Sidhu honored as TCA Highway Angels

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has recognized professional truck drivers Deshown Moye, Kerry Netusil and Haasanpreet Singh Sidhu as TCA Highway Angels because of their acts of heroism while on the road.

In recognition of these drivers’ willingness to help fellow drivers and motorists, TCA has presented each Highway Angel with a certificate, a lapel pin, patches, and truck decals. Their employers have also received a certificate highlighting their driver as a recipient.

Since TCA’s Highway Angels program began in 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels because of the exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage they have displayed while on the job. TCA extends special thanks to the program’s presenting sponsor, EpicVue, and supporting sponsors DriverFacts and Northland Insurance. To nominate a driver or read more about these and other Highway Angel award recipients, visit highwayangel.org.

Deshown Moye

Melton Truck Lines, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Deshown Moye of St. Petersburg, Florida, is honored as a TCA Highway Angel because of his life-saving actions following a horrific crash between another semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. Moye drives for Melton Truck Lines of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Here is his story: While delivering a load in Alabama on April 28, 2025, Moye and his wife were traveling along Interstate 65. At about 6:30 p.m., as he neared exit 304, he saw a grisly scene.

A Lincoln Navigator had slammed into the back a small sedan with such force that it pushed the vehicle underneath an 18-wheeler truck in front of it.

“I could hear the lady screaming,” he said, referring to the driver of the sedan, adding that he and his wife also saw a baby on the side of the road near the Lincoln. They were immediately concerned.

Moye stopped his truck, called 911 and rushed to the scene. He discovered that the baby was uninjured and had been a passenger in the Lincoln along with the parents, who were also uninjured. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Moye quickly ran to check on the driver of the car that was wedged beneath the rear of the truck. With the car smoking and blood visible throughout the vehicle, he calmly assessed the scene for hazards and turned off the ignition to prevent further danger.

However, he found the woman in critical condition. Her ankle and left forearm were broken, and her right kneecap had been severely injured.

“She was in very bad shape,” he said. “Her femur bone was sticking out of her leg with blood coming out. I instantly grabbed the first piece of cloth I saw in the car (to stem the blood).”

Realizing that moving the woman could worsen her injuries, Moye remained by her side to comfort and stabilize her. The woman’s seat belt was putting extreme pressure on her, and she was panicking and having difficulty breathing. With her permission, Moye carefully cut the seat belt away, relieving the pressure on her chest.

“Her eyes were rolling toward the back of her head,” he said. “It was just a scary situation.”

Moye did what he could, holding her hand and talking to her through repeated bouts of hyperventilation and loss of consciousness. He kept her as calm and safe as possible until emergency personnel arrived nearly 45 minutes later.

“She would not let my hand go; I felt her pain,” Moye said. “It had to be the grace of God that that lady was still alive.”

Kerry Netusil

Bay & Bay Transportation, Eagan, Minnesota

Kerry Netusil of Hawley, Pennsylvania, earned his TCA Highway Angel wings after helping extinguish a burning vehicle while on the highway.

On April 22, 2025, at about 12:30 p.m., Netusil was traveling along Highway 85 in Archdale, North Carolina, when he passed an older-model pickup truck on the side of the road. As he approached, Netusil realized the truck was on fire and that the driver had no way to extinguish the flames.

“I pulled over and ran back with my fire extinguisher,” said Netusil.

Netusil’s grandfather and father were both firefighters, and he didn’t hesitate to stop to help the distressed driver.

The fire caused extensive damage to the truck, and Netusil, who’s been a truck driver for eight years, quickly worked to extinguish it. The driver sustained injuries from the fire, which was caused when he plugged in his cell phone.

“The guy’s truck was totaled,” he said, “and he definitely burned part of his hand in the fire,” Netusil said. “I don’t like the idea of people losing stuff because I didn’t feel like pulling over. It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Netusil drives for Bay & Bay Transportation of Eagan, Minnesota.

Haasanpreet Singh Sidhu

Canadian National Transportation Limited, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Haasanpreet Singh Sidhu, who drives for Canadian National Transportation Limited (CNTL) out of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, has been honored as a TCA Highway Angel for helping a fellow truck driver whose tractor-trailer flipped into a ditch.

On January 12, 2025, Singh was traveling through Saint-Laurent, Quebec. At about 8:45 p.m. he encountered an intermodal tractor trailer combination vehicle that had left the roadway and flipped over in the ditch.

“I was just finishing my shift, and I noticed there was a truck just rolled over in front of me,” Singh said. “There was a lot of diesel spilled. (I knew the situation) could turn worse very soon, so I quickly decided to help.”

Singh stopped his vehicle. He then approached the truck, climbed to the side of the flipped tractor cabin and helped extract the driver, who, he says, was disoriented.

While climbing up the side of the rolled truck to help the driver, Singh suffered a minor injury to his leg. However, he says, he doesn’t regret his actions.

“Yes, it was a bit dangerous, but … I just made a quick decision,” he said. “It was my natural instinct to help a fellow driver in need.”