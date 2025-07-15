Be the voice of truckload: Join TCA’s 2025 Fall Business Meetings & Call on Washington

Make plans now to join the TCA team, along with trucking industry professionals from across the United States, for this year’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington. The events are scheduled for September 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

For more information and to register for this year’s events, visit tcafallcall.com.

FALL BUSINESS MEETINGS

Be present, have your voice heard and help TCA remain truckload strong!

Join us for a full day of committee meetings and guest speakers on Monday, September 29, and take advantage of an opportunity to help shape the future of TCA.

We’ll be reviewing and acting on many issues that include Truck Parking, Misclassification, Zero Emission Vehicles, Hair Follicle Testing, Funding, Highway Reauthorization, Young Driver Programs, Driver Recruiting & Retention, Trucking Image Programs, Membership Campaigns and much more.

You do not need to be a member of a committee to attend the committee and board meetings.

CALL ON WASHINGTON

The Call on Washington is one of TCA’s most important efforts to increase truckload’s visibility with our legislators and regulators in Washington, D.C. There is no better way to advance these efforts than to attend the 2025 event on September 30.

During the event, TCA members have a chance to meet face-to-face with the nation’s policymakers and their staff and tell them about the concerns and issues of the truckload industry.

Attendees will also receive updates from key congressmen and senators who are leaders of transportation-focused committees and from expert Hill committee staff. Through these discussions, TCA members will learn what the future holds for trucking legislation, particularly potential congressional movement on infrastructure proposals.

Important trucking topics often discussed during Call on Washington meetings with lawmakers and their staff include Truck Parking, Reauthorization, Independent Contractors, Highway Funding & FET Repeal, and Truck Size and Weight.

Participation in the Call on Washington is reserved for TCA members only.