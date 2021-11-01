Parade honors NTDAW, anniversary of 9/11

To kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), while also commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a parade — America Rolls Strong — was held in Claremont, North Carolina, on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11.

The 30-truck parade was hosted by TCA’s Immediate Past Chairman Dennis Dellinger and Cargo Transporters.

The parade encouraged the local community and those in the trucking industry to celebrate the professional truck drivers, highlight their essentiality, and show how America Rolls Strong.

Special thanks to the following carriers and companies who participated in the parade: Cargo Transporters, Inc.; D.M. Bowman, Inc.; Brown Trucking, Inc.; American Trucking Associations – Share the Road – Mack Trucks; Epes Transport; American Central Transport; Heartland Express, Inc.; Crete Carrier Corporation; Smith Transport; Unifi; Ideal Transport; Queens Transport; Performance Food Group; Gaines Express; Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute; SunBelt Furniture Express, Brooks Furniture Express, and Mississippi Furniture Express; HSM; Speedway

Additionally, City of Claremont Fire Department and Police, Catawba County and Claremont Rescue Squad, as well as Oxford Fire Department participated in the parade.

Search for #TruckloadStrong on LinkedIn for updates and photos of the parade. If you see a photo you like, share it on your personal social networks.

To view additional photos from the event, visit truckload.org/Flickr. To view a video from the parade route, submitted by Nancy Massengill, Smith Transport professional truck driver Wayne Massengill’s wife, visit YouTube and search “American Rolls Strong Parade.”