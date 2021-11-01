TheTrucker.com
TCA News

Parade honors NTDAW, anniversary of 9/11

By Truckload Authority Staff -
Parade honors NTDAW, anniversary of 9/11
A Cargo Transporters trucks painted to honor the nation and members of the military passes in review during the recent parade in Claremont, North Carolina.

To kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), while also commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a parade — America Rolls Strong — was held in Claremont, North Carolina, on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11.

The 30-truck parade was hosted by TCA’s Immediate Past Chairman Dennis Dellinger and Cargo Transporters.

The parade encouraged the local community and those in the trucking industry to celebrate the professional truck drivers, highlight their essentiality, and show how America Rolls Strong.

Special thanks to the following carriers and companies who participated in the parade: Cargo Transporters, Inc.; D.M. Bowman, Inc.; Brown Trucking, Inc.; American Trucking Associations – Share the Road – Mack Trucks; Epes Transport; American Central Transport; Heartland Express, Inc.; Crete Carrier Corporation; Smith Transport; Unifi; Ideal Transport; Queens Transport; Performance Food Group; Gaines Express; Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute; SunBelt Furniture Express, Brooks Furniture Express, and Mississippi Furniture Express; HSM; Speedway

Additionally, City of Claremont Fire Department and Police, Catawba County and Claremont Rescue Squad, as well as Oxford Fire Department participated in the parade.

Search for #TruckloadStrong on LinkedIn for updates and photos of the parade. If you see a photo you like, share it on your personal social networks.

To view additional photos from the event, visit truckload.org/Flickr. To view a video from the parade route, submitted by Nancy Massengill, Smith Transport professional truck driver Wayne Massengill’s wife, visit YouTube and search “American Rolls Strong Parade.”

Truckload Authority Staff
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE