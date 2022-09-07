TCA, CarriersEdge open nominations for 15th annual Best Fleets to Drive For contest

ALEXANDRIA, Va., and MARKHAM, Ontario, Canada — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge are now accepting nominations for the annual Best Fleets to Drive For competition, launching the 15th iteration of the contest. The nomination period continues through October 31.

“The Best Fleets to Drive For program started fifteen years ago during the 2008 recession, surprising us with the unique ways fleets addressed the needs of their drivers during times of uncertainty,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “I look forward to seeing what new standards carriers have implemented since last year’s program to better working conditions for professional drivers, and the industry as a whole.”

Professional truck drivers and independent contractors can nominate the company for which they work to earn the title of a Best Fleet to Drive For. Companies operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada are eligible for the contest; TCA membership is not required to participate.

By nominating a fleet, drivers are formally recognizing its company’s culture, programs, and working environment as outstanding. If the carrier chooses to participate in the contest, members of its senior management will be asked to take part in a questionnaire and interview, and a selection of the carrier’s drivers will participate in surveys, all of which dig deeper into the company’s policies and practices.

At the end of the evaluation process, the Top 20 highest-scoring fleets will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. Winners will be announced at the end of January 2023. These 20 carriers will will be divided into small and large carrier categories. Two overall winners will be then recognized alongside fleets who will be entering the program’s Hall of Fame at TCA’s Annual Convention, scheduled for March 4-7, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida.

“The program evolves every season to match what is happening in the industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Over the past two years, we watched carriers work hard to meet the unprecedented challenges that arose during COVID. Now, we are excited to see what new ideas fleets have come up with to transition from the pandemic and meet the challenges of a fluctuating economy.”

Drivers can nominate their carrier and view a list of companies that have already been nominated at www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com.

Follow along with the contest on social media by searching the hashtag #BestFleets23, or visit the program’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BestFleetsToDriveFor.

The Best Fleets to Drive For contest is sponsored by EpicVue, Eleos, and TruckRight.