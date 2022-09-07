Big rig fire closes lanes of I-95 in North Carolina

BENSON, N.C. — A tractor-trailer fire blocked traffic for more than an hour following an explosion along Interstate 95 on Sept. 4.

WNCN reports that the incident was reported in Johnston County, North Carolina, near mile marker 83 on I-95 at 8:30 p.m. Sept 4, about two miles north of the Interstate 40 interchange.

The tractor-trailer was reported to be parked just off the highway with flames shooting from its top and side. Grass and vegetation just off the highway were also reported to be on fire.

At one point a large explosion happened, which was caught on video; however, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that no one was injured.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that all the lanes of I-95 were reopened by 10 p.m. One lane was again closed and reopened just after midnight.