Fiery crash with tractor-trailer leaves one dead on I-695 in Maryland

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A fiery crash between a disabled tractor-trailer and another vehicle left one man dead. WBAL reports the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville.

Anthony Schepis, 35, of Bel Air, Maryland, drove his silver Nissan Frontier off the roadway and hit a disabled tractor-trailer that was on the shoulder of I-695.

Schepis was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer is reported to be unharmed.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation at the time of this report.

The crash caused the closure of all the lanes of the outer loop, but traffic was allowed to get by on the left shoulder. There was no impact to traffic on the inner loop.