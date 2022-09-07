TheTrucker.com
Fiery crash with tractor-trailer leaves one dead on I-695 in Maryland

By The Trucker News Staff -
A fiery crash between a disabled tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Sept. 2 left one man dead. (Courtesy: Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association)

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A fiery crash between a disabled tractor-trailer and another vehicle left one man dead. WBAL reports the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville.

Anthony Schepis, 35, of Bel Air, Maryland, drove his silver Nissan Frontier off the roadway and hit a disabled tractor-trailer that was on the shoulder of I-695.

Schepis was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer is reported to be unharmed.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation at the time of this report.

The crash caused the closure of all the lanes of the outer loop, but traffic was allowed to get by on the left shoulder. There was no impact to traffic on the inner loop.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

