Load2day, Velostics partner to increase throughput, reduce congestion at fuel terminals

HOUSTON — Toptech Systems has announced that its Load2day platform has partnered with Houston-based Velostics.

According to a news release, “Velostics and Toptech are working together to eliminate congestion and errors at fuel terminals by reducing manual driver input at the terminal.”

“The U.S. gasoline market needs 25 million truck tanker loads delivered from fuel terminals to gas stations every year,” the news release continued. “Today, drivers must manually enter a complex set of codes to create the order at the terminal gate. This manual data entry results in errors and long lines at the terminal.”

Velostics connects various truck dispatch systems with Toptech’s Load2day platform, enabling order-based loading and reducing loading times by more than 8%.

“Velostics is excited to partner with Toptech to modernize the downstream industry, increase throughput and reduce congestion for all parties,” Gaurav Khandelwal, CEO of Velostics, said. “As the leading terminal automation system in the market, Toptech and Velostics are uniquely positioned to bring significant reduction in loading times, error rates, and admin overhead to suppliers, terminal operators and carriers across the refined fuels industry.”

Manish Patel, general manager at Toptech Systems, said that both companies offer “a unique opportunity to solve common problems plaguing suppliers, terminal operators and trucking companies. The gaps and data mismatches that exist between inventory management, ordering, dispatch and terminal automation systems have been a source of inefficiencies, errors, and costs for years.”