Love’s opens 7 new Speedco locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at seven new Speedco locations that are open 24/7.
The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as U.S. Department of Transportation inspections, according to a news release.
“With this year’s CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Administration) Roadcheck coming up fast, it’s a good time for drivers to stop in at Love’s Truck Care or Speedco locations for a checkup,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care, hospitality and facility maintenance for Love’s.
“Love’s has over 420 truck care locations in 41 states that are ready to serve drivers and help get them back on the road quickly and safely, and right now drivers can get $1 TirePass inspections and $10 off DOT inspections.”
Roadcheck is scheduled for May 17-19.
The newest Speedco’s are located at:
- 3840 Garcon Point Road, Milton, FL 32583
- 6647 Highway 46, Heflin, AL 36264
- 6582 South State Road 66, Leavenworth, IN 47137
- 915 South 1100 West, Fillmore, UT 84631
- 12577 County Road 3101, Winona, TX 75792
- 4898 Shuffel Street NW, North Canton, OH 44720
- 1129 Smokey Mountain Lane, Newport, TN 37821
