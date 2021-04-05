Hey everyone! It’s time for your Monday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

Details of Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan

The new tech planned for a busy bridge in the Northeast

And what a group of truckers in Georgia is doing to help those impacted by severe weather.

Anchor 1: So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: The White House has released the outline of President Biden’s infrastructure plan – a $2 trillion, 10 year American Jobs Plan – which includes upgrading infrastructure and the electric grid, setting up a high-speed broadband for the US, and delivering clean drinking water to all communities. Of the 2 trillion dollars – more than 6-hundred twenty billion dollars will be used on transportation infrastructure – focusing on modernizing highways, roads, and bridges. Biden expects the plan to pay for itself in 15 years – but that’s if another plan to increase corporate taxes from the current 21-percent to 28-percent is passed along side it.

Isela: A bill has been reintroduced in Congress aiming to help ease the parking issues around the country for commercial vehicles. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act – sponsored by Republican Representative Mike Bost of Illinois and Democratic Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota – would dedicate funds from the Department of Transportation for state agencies to use for lots and facilities. The bill is expected to be considered during the House transportation panel’s upcoming debate. Bost introduced a similar bill during last Congressional session, but it never made it to the President’s desk.

ATA reports: 11 truck drivers for every 1 parking space

• Average driver spends 56 minutes looking for parking

• $5,500 loss in annual compensation

Carlin: The California Air Resources Board has released proposed changes to the heavy-duty vehicle smog inspection and maintenance program… and many truck drivers aren’t happy about it. The changes will require motor carriers to smog test fleets quarterly instead of the current requirements of annually. It will also require carriers that operate but aren’t based in California to submit smog test before entering the state. It extends the timelines for those who are not compliant – giving them an extra day to repair their rigs. A final rule is not expected to be considered until December and it wouldn’t go into effect if accepted until Jan 2023.

Isela: If you’re traveling between Maine and New Hampshire – you may notice some new tech along the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the two states. Cameras and sensors will be added to the bridge as it continues it’s remodel to detect traffic flows and slowdowns. This will let engineers know when to open breakdown lanes – boosting traffic flow in each direction by more than 1-thousand vehicles per hour. The project, which costs nearly 53-million-dollars, began in spring 2019 but is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Carlin: The Georgia Motor Trucking Association has activated the Convoy of Care to help families affected by severe weather and tornadoes in several Georgia counties. The town of Newman in Coweta County was hit by an EF4 tornado – with winds up to 170 mph. The convoy will bring donations of toiletries, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, and yard tools to those who need it. The group is also asking for use of forklifts, tractors and trailers, drivers, crates, and other supplies. Anyone wishing to help and donate should head to the GMTA website.

Isela: Women in Trucking Association has announced its fourth annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation – 73 women selected by WIT based on their accomplishments and efforts. Some of the women on the list include:

Donna England, vice president of safety and member services for Tennessee Trucking Association

Samka Keranovic, vice president and COO for US Truck Driver Training School

And Erin Luke, assistant director of North America materials for Peterbilt Motors

All 73 women will be recognized at the upcoming 2021 Women in Trucking Accelerate! Conference on November 7 through the 9 in Dallas.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!