New Love’s Travel Stop opens off I-59 in Sandersville, Mississippi

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Sandersville, Mississippi, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The Sandersville store, located off Interstate 59, adds more than 40 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Jones County, Mississippi.
“We want to thank the town of Sandersville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors for helping to get our 17th location in Mississippi open,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are excited to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly and safely, with the best amenities and services available on the highway.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 11,000 square feet;
- McDonald’s;
- 93 truck parking spaces;
- 63 car parking spaces;
- Eight diesel bays;
- Five showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Speedco;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Sandersville Police Department.