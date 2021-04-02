New Love’s Travel Stop opens off I-59 in Sandersville, Mississippi

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
93
Loves Sandersville Mississippi
With the opening of a Love’s Travel Stop in Sandersville, Miss., the company now operates 17 locations in the state. The new store is conveniently positioned off Interstate 59. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Sandersville, Mississippi, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The Sandersville store, located off Interstate 59, adds more than 40 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Jones County, Mississippi.

“We want to thank the town of Sandersville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors for helping to get our 17th location in Mississippi open,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are excited to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly and safely, with the best amenities and services available on the highway.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

  • More than 11,000 square feet;
  • McDonald’s;
  • 93 truck parking spaces;
  • 63 car parking spaces;
  • Eight diesel bays;
  • Five showers;
  • Laundry facilities;
  • Speedco;
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
  • Brand-name snacks;
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
  • CAT scale; and
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Sandersville Police Department.

Previous articleOpening of Florida’s Pensacola Bay Bridge delayed until late May
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR