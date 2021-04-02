Opening of Florida’s Pensacola Bay Bridge delayed until late May

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced this week that the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge linking Gulf Breeze and Pensacola will be delayed until the week of May 31.

The approximately 3-mile-long structure, which has been closed since sustaining heavy damage last fall from Hurricane Sally, was originally scheduled for a partial reopening in late March. However, FDOT said, a recent analysis revealed that more repair work is required.

During repair efforts on the trophy pieces at pier 70, repair crews identified additional damage that warranted replacing the interior trophy piece at pier 70. According to a statement from FDOT, the trophy piece’s replacement at pier 70 is critical because the demolition, pile driving, trophy installation, beam placement and deck pouring will be required. The full replacement of the trophy piece will deliver a bridge with a 75-year design life.

Multiple crews are working around the clock to complete repairs that are critical to the opening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge, and FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project.

The anticipated completion date for all repairs and improvements, allowing the bridge to fully reopen to traffic, is currently set for January 2022.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Friday, April 9.

Details about detour routes, including graphics, FAQs and regular updates can be found on FDOT’s website.