New SelecTrucks location now open at Texas-Arkansas border

FORT MILL, S.C. — SelecTrucks, a North American used truck retailer network, announced March 31 the opening of its newest location in Texas. SelecTrucks of Texarkana, Texas, is positioned on the border of Texas and Arkansas. SelecTrucks is a member of the Lonestar Truck Group and TAG Truck Center (TNTX) family of dealerships.

Like all SelecTrucks locations, the Texarkana dealership offers on-site finance-leasing and in-class truck warranty options and coverages. Used inventory goes through an extensive inspection and is serviced to ensure each unit is brought to the best condition.

“We have a great and long-standing relationship with Daimler Trucks Remarketing, and we are committed to take it to the next level with the opening of SelecTrucks of Texarkana approximately a year after the successful opening of our SelecTrucks of Memphis location,” said Jay Simmons, dealer partner.

The new location is one of 35 locations in the growing nationwide network of SelecTrucks centers.

“The new Texarkana location, and our partnership with TNTX will only further enhance our dedication and support for our valued customers,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks Remarketing.

SelecTrucks of Texarkana is a member of Used Truck Association (UTA) and offers all makes of used trucks. The new location for SelecTrucks of Texarkana is 1902 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas.

