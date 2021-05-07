On this week’s Feature Friday, Isela visits with 2 Frogs Grill owner, Aubry Harris, about the little hidden gem right off I-35, exit 31A, with some of the best food you can find in Oklahoma. Sauces and seasonings are in-house secrets, fresh meats are brought in daily and don’t be surprised in you see some big names in the music industry pop in and out from time to time
The Daily Trucker | Friday Feature, May 7, 2021
