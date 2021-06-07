In this Monday Feature, Isela takes us back to GATS where we talk with Ronald Mendez who is the star of the hit Discovery Channel show Texas Trocas and the owner of Texas Chrome Shop.
The Daily Trucker | Roland Mendez & Texas Trocas
