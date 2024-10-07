TSR’s Direct Vision Transition Guide sets new standard for fleet safety

NEW YORK — Together for Safer Roads (TSR) has released a innovative new guide that addresses the critical issue of blind zones in commercial trucks and offers a comprehensive roadmap to reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries by enhancing driver visibility.

The “Direct Vision Transition Guide: An Operator’s Guide to Transforming Fleets for Safety” is a first of its kind in North America, according to a TSR media release.

“The Direct Vision Transition Guide demonstrates the power of collaboration that is the foundation of our work,” said Peter Goldwasser, executive director for TSR. “Members have contributed their valuable expertise in fleet management and truck design, as well as road testing the Direct Vision 5-Star Rating Visibility Tool. Together we have created a comprehensive resource that brings us closer to the shared vision of safer roads for all.”

The guide was written to provide fleet operators in the public and private sectors with clear, one-stop-shop information on why visibility is an issue and what they can do about it, and draw awareness to the role that driver visibility plays in roadway fatalities in the United States, according to the release.

“America exceeds its peer countries in roadway deaths, yet we can end this dubious distinction with smart policy and collective action,” said U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin. “I commend Together for Safer Roads for their vision and focus on reducing the fatal risks that pedestrians and cyclists face from blindzones and poor driver visibility in large heavy-duty trucks. Their new guide offers important insights on how high-vision trucks can help vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators become part of the solution and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The guide offers fleet operators step-by-step directions for measuring the visibility of vehicles in their existing fleet, using TSR’s 5-Star Rating Tool, and identifies direct vision vehicles that are available on the US market. It also spotlights fleet operators and manufacturers who are leading the way to safer streets by adding direct vision trucks to their fleets.

“With pedestrian deaths at their highest level in 40 years, it’s more important than ever to encourage vehicle designs that will improve safety for all road users,” said Jessica Cicchino, senior vice president for research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). “This guide is a welcome roadmap for fleets to invest in safety by taking driver visibility into account in their vehicle purchases.”

Some of the insights in the report include:

Public and private fleet operators can reduce roadway crashes, fatalities, and injuries by including direct vision trucks in their fleets. Data from London, where trucks have been required to meet a Direct Vision Standard since 2019, shows a 75% reduction in fatal crashes and a 64% reduction in crashes causing severe injuries where vision was a factor.

Direct vision trucks are much safer than conventional cabs. Studies found that driving a traditional cab resulted in a 23% increase in pedestrian collisions versus trucks optimized for direct vision.

TSR’s 5-Star Rating Toolkit allows fleet operators to easily measure the visibility of their current fleet vehicles. This information can be used to guide future procurement decisions or decide on operations decisions (e.g. using trucks with better visibility in more urbanized areas).

Truck drivers responded favorably to the opportunity to drive direct vision trucks. Drivers surveyed reported that improved visibility led to less stress and fatigue, while low-entry cab design reduced falls and other workplace accidents.

“The report will raise awareness on how fleet operators in the US can reduce traffic fatalities and injuries by improving driver visibility,” Goldwasser said. “Buying trucks that are designed to increase/improve what the driver can see directly from the drivers’ seat will reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries.

The Direct Vision Transition Guide identifies direct vision vehicles that are available in the U.S. market and spotlights fleet operators and manufacturers who are investing in safety, according to the release. The information illuminates the connections forged between fleet operators and vehicle and technology developers and manufacturers.

Goldwasser noted that the Desire for direct vision trucks is growing in the US and there are an increasing number of these trucks for sale. The cab design changes that improve visibility, such as lower-cab, increased windows, and changes to hood size, also dovetail with design needs and opportunities of electric vehicles. As fleet operators seek to transition to electric vehicles, they can also address road safety by looking at direct vision vehicles.

“Truck operation is an essential and difficult job,” said Keith Kerman, NYC Chief Fleet Officer and Deputy Commissioner at NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services. “Conventionally designed trucks create major visual obstructions for truck operators and contribute to many tragic and preventable fatalities each year. Mayor Adams recently signed Executive Order 39 of 2024 which will require high vision truck design or surround camera installation for all City fleet and contractor trucks. This order is NY’s biggest move yet toward direct vision and improved safety for trucks. In London, high vision trucks are standard, and they can be here as well. Thanks to Together for Safer Roads for their commitment to this critical and achievable safety improvement. Public and commercial fleets working together with advocates can press for change in truck design and save lives every day in NY and beyond.”

Susan Hipp, executive director, for the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) lauded the importance of the guide.

“With more and more focus on the Safe System approach, we are realizing the need for a shift to implement multiple layers of protection to reduce crashes and keep drivers and vulnerable road users safe,” Hipp said. “TSR’s Direct Vision Transition Guide is a tool that does just that- it provides a valuable resource that fleets can apply to ensure they are addressing the issue of blind zones and direct vision. Thanks to TSR for bringing this important issue to light.”

Ryan Russo, executive director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) highlighted the guide’s easy-to-use format.

“The U.S. has some of the developed world’s worst traffic safety outcomes–as well as some of the clearest paths to saving lives,” Russo said. “Our own research and experience with our cities shows that simple steps, like upgrading large city vehicles to safer designs with streamlined profiles and improved direct visibility can have dramatic results for safety. Together for Safer Roads’ Direct Vision Transition Guide and its Star Rating Visibility Toolkit is a much-needed, easy-to-use resource that makes this critical change simple for fleet managers. With it, cities have another tool to make Vision Zero go from vision to reality.”

Mark Chung, executive vice president, for the Safety Leadership and Advocacy at the National Safety Council noted that the guide is much-needed resource.

“All of us who are in the national safety sector applaud TSR’s Direct Vision Transition Guide, which is a remarkably practical, applicable and well-researched new resource,” Chung said. “It illustrates the power of collaboration and sharing information to elevate road safety for everyone, from fleet drivers to vulnerable road users.”