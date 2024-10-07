ASE Education Foundation encourages industry members to take on mentoring roles

LEESBURG, Virginia – The business of automotive service professionals is going through a manpower shortage.

As part of its continuing effort to address that shortage of automotive service professionals, the ASE Education Foundation is encouraging industry members to volunteer their time and expertise to serve as mentors.

“The ASE Education Foundation always welcomes industry members who want to help us address the technician shortage by working with local high school and college programs and mentoring students interested in careers in our industry,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “There are ASE field managers covering each state so we encourage interested individuals to reach out to them to see how they can help in their local areas.”

According to a recent release, mentors with local businesses are vital to apprenticeships and internships, providing invaluable real-world experience for students. In addition to their role in facilitating these opportunities, mentors collaborate closely with schools and instructors, offering guidance and support as a resource person. They also play a crucial role in the career development process by assisting in the placement of students in entry-level positions within the transportation industry.

Through regular communication and feedback, mentors help ensure that both students and employers benefit from successful and mutually rewarding experiences. Furthermore, mentors provide ongoing support and professional development opportunities, helping students to build essential industry connections and stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the field.

Scott Brown, co-owner of Connie and Dick’s Auto Service Center in Claremont, California has developed a comprehensive mentor program, working with local colleges and high schools in his area. In the recent ASE Team Podcast entitled “Sharing the Knowledge,” (mentoring discussion starts at 8:00 mark), Brown discusses the successful mentoring program he has established with Claremont area high schools and colleges.

“Over the past several years, I have been participating with schools in the area and also hiring some of the students to work part-time in my shop,” said Brown. “Although they are still in school, these young men and women are getting real world experience and advanced training, which will only help them as they pursue full-time work after graduation.”

Those interested in becoming a mentor should contact the ASE field manager for their area. ASE field managers serve as liaisons between students, schools and ASE Foundation industry partners. A complete list of field managers and the areas they serve can be found on the ASE Education Foundation website at: https://aseeducationfoundation.org/uploads/ASEeducationFoundationManagers.pdf.