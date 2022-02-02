Part of Interstate 29 shut down in northeastern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials on Tuesday shut down Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border because of blowing snow due to zero visibility and icy roads.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for all of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota counties that border North Dakota.
The weather service said wind gusts in some areas could be as high as 65 mph.
North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Troy Hischer said the weather was causing life-threatening weather conditions and warned motorists who drive around gates to get on the highway will be fined.
“Motorists who drive past road closures put themselves and others, including rescuers, at risk,” Hischer said.
