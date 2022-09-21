123Loadboard integrates with ZUUM to increase capacity for users, expand carrier base

HOUSTON — Freight-matching marketplace 123Loadboard and ZUUM unified logistics platform have joined forces to provide an integration of services to expand capacity for ZUUM’s customers and, in the future, allow digital freight booking for 123Loadboard’s carriers.

This new integration will give ZUUM’s 3PL customers the ability to showcase their freight on 123Loadboard and use the services to identify suitable contacts and equipment types for their featured freight, a news release stated.

In the future, 3PLs will experience carriers using automated digital “book now” capability in real time to arrange the movement of their freight. Besides loads and trucks, 3PLs will be able to access rates, documents, mileage, and routing along with other services readily available within the integration.

“123Loadboard is one of the premier places to match loads and trucks across the industry and now brokers utilizing Zuum’s Automated Broker platform can easily gain the benefit of that through automated load postings,” said Matt Tabatabai, COO and co-founder of ZUUM.

“This type of integration will allow 3PL customers to transform their capacity management, as they will be able to sync freight details like quotes and carrier profile data from 123Loadboard to ZUUM,” said Loarn Metzen, vice president of 123Loadboard. “They will be able to extract information from both services thereby improving their workflow efficiency and speeding up the freight-moving process.”

Using123Loadboard’s freight-matching platform, the integration will allow ZUUM to offer automated digital freight booking to help its 3PL customers secure capacity.

“Leveraging the power of this integration with the 123Loadboard platform, ZUUM members can focus on further managing capacity using the upcoming truck searching and rate connectivity solutions to streamline their freight-moving process,” said Mustafa Azizi, CEO of ZUUM. “As a technology TMS company, ZUUM sees loadboards as our partners and sees them as a value add. TMS and digital brokerages should understand that loadboards are our friends.”