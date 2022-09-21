Ryder brings ‘Truckers Against Trafficking’ exhibit to South Florida

MIAMI — The Freedom Drivers Project, a national mobile exhibit on the realities of human trafficking, is coming to Ryder’s Miami Headquarters as part of a program for Ryder employees.

Ryder will host the Freedom Drivers Project, a national mobile exhibit by Truckers Against Trafficking, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The exhibit is designed to build awareness ofthe realities of human trafficking and the measures to combat it.

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and it is a $150 billion industry across the world with more than 50 million people trafficked, according to a press relase. The state of Florida is listed as having the third-highest reported cases of human trafficking in the U.S.

The Freedom Drivers Project has traveled more than 15,000 miles to educate members of the public to recognize and report human trafficking. The exhibit depicts the nature of sex trafficking and provides steps anyone can take to help victims.

The tractor-trailer exhibit includes artifacts from trafficking cases, portraits of real Truckers Against Trafficking, and action steps anyone can take immediately after walking out of the exhibit to help prevent human trafficking.