Dashcam captures moment big rig flies off overpass, killing driver

By The Trucker News Staff -
A truck driver is dead after his 18-wheeler fell off an overpass and crashed on the highway below. The wreck was captured on this dashboard camera. (Courtesy: WFAA)

ALLEN, Texas — A truck driver is dead after his 18-wheeler fell off an overpass and crashed on the highway below.

KDFW reports that the northbound 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on U.S. 75, about 27 miles north of downtown Dallas, causing it to fly off the right side of the overpass around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. NBC News reports the 18-wheeler burst into flames as it fell toward service road.

The truck driver died at the scene. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the flames, which shut down Stacy Road.

Crews worked to clean up the charred semi, which was hauling mail for the United States Post Service, into Tuesday evening. Neither police nor USPS have confirmed what was inside the trailer.

Police are still investigating what caused the initial collision and are looking for witnesses. The driver’s identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

