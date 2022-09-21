SeaPort Manatee shows appreciation to drivers with free lunches, goody bags, trucking summit

PALMETTO, Fla. — With free lunches, gift-filled goody bags and a first-time trucking summit, SeaPort Manatee celebrated its seventh annual Trucker Appreciation Day, honoring and interacting with many of the hundreds of professional drivers who keep the supply chain flowing each day through the Florida Gulf Coast trade gateway.

Culminating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, SeaPort Manatee’s Sept. 16 observance began with an interactive forum in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), followed by the distribution of complementary prepared lunches and gift bags to drivers as they approached the port’s main entrance.

“SeaPort Manatee is consistently grateful for the dedication of the highway heroes who dedicatedly provide a vital link in safely, dependably moving essential goods, especially throughout challenging times,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director. “We are honored to have this opportunity to show our thankfulness and to this year augment the giveaways with a forum furnishing updates to drivers while gathering their valued input.”

Trucker Appreciation Day sponsors included Ash Grove Cement Co., Carver Maritime Manatee, Federal Marine Terminals Inc., Intermodal Tank Transport Inc., Kinder Morgan Port Manatee Terminal LLC, LOGISTEC USA Inc., TransMontaigne Terminals LLC and World Direct Shipping.

Other businessess and agencies that donated giveaway items — from calendars and koozies to caps and sunglasses — include the 75 Chrome Shop, Drivers Health Clinic, the International Used Truck Center of Tampa, Southport Truck Group, TA Travel Centers of America and Truckers Against Trafficking.

The donated items — along with safety-orange T-shirts emblazoned with “SeaPort Manatee Appreciates Me!” — were distributed in event-branded bags by port staff members, who were joined by Amanda Tyner, freight and seaport coordinator for FDOT.

“We enjoyed having the opportunity to show our appreciation, with the SeaPort Manatee staff, for the drivers who keep the freight moving,” Tyner said. “Thank you for allowing FDOT to be a part of such an amazing day.”