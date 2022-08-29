Drivers average 4.5 accidents yearly, according to Fleet Safety Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — GPS Insight has released its 2022 Fleet Safety Report, a research study created and distributed in partnership with Bobit Business Media.

The report is comprised of 3,411 survey responses, collected in spring 2022, from fleet safety professionals across various job functions, industries and fleet sizes, according to a news release.

“While imperative that drivers’ health and safety be prioritized, an organization’s reputation and profitability depend on the behavior and performance of those behind the wheel,” the news release stated. “To establish a culture of safety while bolstering performance and efficiency, on-board safety systems provide high-level visibility across the entire fleet while on the road. The GPS Insight Fleet Safety study examined the safety hurdles fleets face, the safety solutions they use to achieve safety goals, the benefits fleets realize from vehicle and video telematics, and the tactics they use to integrate safety technologies across their fleet.”

Shay Demmons, chief product officer for GPS Insight, said “the future of our fleets depends on all of us working together to cultivate a culture of safety, from safe driving behavior to well-maintained vehicles and equipment. Two-thirds of fleet safety professionals who utilize a video telematics system report it has improved driver safety, lowered insurance costs, reduced accident costs, proven when drivers weren’t at fault, and minimized at-fault incident rate.”

Demmons added that as technology advances, so does the acceptance of dash cams in fleet culture.

“Drivers are realizing cameras aren’t about ‘Big Brother’; the right technology is empowering drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel without management having to review hours of footage,” he said. “Cameras can coach in real time and also defend drivers who are targeted on the road.”

Key findings in the 2022 Fleet Safety Report include:

Fleets reported an average of 4.5 accidents per driver per year, with more than a third of those attributing fault to the driver.

The top reason given for what motivates fleets to address safety concerns was to reduce fleet maintenance costs.

For 41% of fleet safety professionals surveyed, turning plans into reality was the primary pain point in achieving their organization’s safety goals.

57% of those who currently use telematics/GPS tracking consider it very effective in helping to improve safety within their fleet. An additional 17% consider it extremely effective.

Find the full 2022 Fleet Safety Report at https://www.gpsinsight.com/premium/2022-fleet-safety-report.