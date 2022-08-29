Tractor-trailer strikes, kills 2 on US 52 in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two women were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 52 in North Carolina.
WXII reports that Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, had stopped their vehicles in the southbound right-hand lane of the highway and exited their vehicles. A tractor trailer crashed into Goins’ vehicle and struck the two women as they were standing in the roadway.
Winston-Salem Police Department said that the women were dead when they arrived at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The women’s next of kin have been notified.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.