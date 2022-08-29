TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer strikes, kills 2 on US 52 in North Carolina

By The Trucker News Staff -
Two women who had exited their vehicles were struck and killed on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning in North Carolina.

WXII reports that Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, had stopped their vehicles in the southbound right-hand lane of the highway and exited their vehicles. A tractor trailer crashed into Goins’ vehicle and struck the two women as they were standing in the roadway.

Winston-Salem Police Department said that the women were dead when they arrived at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The women’s next of kin have been notified.

 

