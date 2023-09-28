3PL Systems integrates with 123Loadboard, expanding freight offerings

HOUSTON — Freight matching platform 123Loadboard and freight logistics firm 3PL Systems Inc. have teamed up.

According to a news release, the partnership will allow 123Loadboard users to “populate the freight matching platform with a larger volume of load posts attracting more carriers and allowing brokers to capitalize on increased capacity.”

The partnership enables carriers to search loads, place bids and experience seamless book now digital transactions on 123Loadboard’s platform, according to a news release.

In addition to the increased volume of loads, members can access multiple rate sources, truck mileage and current credit ratings. Drivers also can verify their operating authority which will accelerate digital freight bookings on the platform. A profit calculator is also available to help with broker negotiations and forecasting load income.

The integration enables 3PL Systems Inc.’s customers to post loads through 123Loadboards smart platform, which includes broker tools that help them see where available trucks are situated near their load’s location. Also, if the broker chooses, they can reach out and contact verified carriers matching the equipment type required, the news release noted.

The broker will see available truck capacity at-a-glance.

“This partnership with 123Loadboard has increased the broker’s exposure to added capacity and guarantees less effort searching for posted trucks. Brokers have more time to facilitate business interactions and improve efficiency. The increased truck capacity will allow them to move more freight,” said Cameron Robertson, CEO of 3PL Systems Inc.

Both companies say they agree that the expansion of loads benefits carriers and speeds up the time frame in which brokers can improve the number of loads being hauled. Broker members also have access to take advantage of seamless Book Now, bidding, Messenger and Truck Searching on 123Loadboard’s freight matching platform.

“By integrating with 3PL Systems Inc, we are giving access to quality, identity-verified carriers, secure two-way bidding and allowing the capture and analysis of data to provide complete load visibility. With the ability to provide our brokers with more trucks and easy platform transaction execution, we are fulfilling our mandate of increased efficiency for our broker members,” said Greg Adourian, CEO at 123Loadboard.