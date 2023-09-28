Driver OK after tanker truck full of fuel explodes in Utah

LOA, Utah — A tractor-trailer driver hauling doubles loaded with fuel escaped serious harm after their rig exploded on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in Utah.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rear trailer rolled and became engulfed in flames, which caused a massive explosion.
The accident happened at SR-24 at mile post 45 near Loa, Utah, authorities said.
No other vehicles were involved.
