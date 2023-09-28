TheTrucker.com
Driver OK after tanker truck full of fuel explodes in Utah

Driver OK after tanker truck full of fuel explodes in Utah
This tanker truck is in flames after an explosion near Loa, Utah. (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

LOA, Utah — A tractor-trailer driver hauling doubles loaded with fuel escaped serious harm after their rig exploded on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in Utah.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rear trailer rolled and became engulfed in flames, which caused a massive explosion.

The accident happened at SR-24 at mile post 45 near Loa, Utah, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

