Penske Truck Leasing opens new facility in Channahon, Illinois

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a new facility in Channahon, Illinois, located near Interstate 55 and Route 6 in the West Chicago-area.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance, according to a news release.

It is also outfitted with the company’s proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

“With the opening of this state-of-the-art facility, Penske demonstrates its commitment to investing in the local community, associates, and valued customers,” said Mark Gerber, the North Central area vice president for Penske Truck Leasing. “This spacious and innovative environment enhances our ability to serve customers and employees effectively while accommodating our growing customer base, all while maintaining service excellence and maximizing fleet uptime.”

The location is 22,752-square-feet and sits on 13.4 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas, plus an automated wash bay, and a full-service fuel island.