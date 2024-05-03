Multi-Service Fuel Card launches mobile app aimed at truckers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Truck drivers can now use their Multi-Service Fuel Cards through a new mobile app that was specifically developed to support over-the-road truck drivers and fleet owners as they seek out cost-effective fuel options.

The Multi-Service Fuel Card mobile application is accessible to existing fuel card customers and non-customers alike and is available today for both Apple and Android operating systems, according to a news release.

The mobile app has focused on providing all users with the most accurate fuel pricing available so they can make cost-effective fueling decisions over the road. Also, any user can store multiple truck profiles and fuel plan for the road ahead, leveraging proximity and amenity filters alongside their pricing data.

Multi-Service Fuel Card has an extensive truck stop merchant network with nearly 8,900 locations.

Multi-Service Fuel Card account holders receive additional benefits, such as customized pricing with specific merchant groups. Price transparency, card ordering and card management are all additional features available to account holders on-the-go via the new mobile app.

“We are incredibly excited to finally launch our mobile app,” said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi-Service Fuel Card. “The features at launch are tools our customers have requested of us. Our team has poured their hearts and souls into delivering for our customers, and we truly believe it will provide a new level of ease and transparency over the road. This release is just the beginning of many enhancements we are set to deliver over the next year.”