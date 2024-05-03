Man sentenced to prison in stabbing death of California truck driver

FRESNO, Calif. — A man was sentenced to 16 years to life on May 2 for the brutal June 2022 stabbing death of a Southern California truck driver.
According to court documents, Isaiah Harley killed 51-year-old Joey Madeira in a random knife attack at a truck stop.
Harley first pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery but then entered a no contest plea in April.
A no contest plea is when a defendant agrees to be sentenced for a crime but doesn’t admit guilt.
Information about why Harley attacked Madeira never materialized, official said.
At the time of Madeira’s murder, investigators said Harley might have been involved in an Oakland carjacking and a Kern County robbery that happened days before Madeira died.
Madeira’s family told KFSN that he loved trucking and was a kind person.
“Sometimes he would take us into the truck and teach us songs and what life on the road was about,” Madeira’s son Taylor said outside the courthouse after the sentencing.
