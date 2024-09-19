TheTrucker.com
Kriska announces leadership changes

By Dana Guthrie -
Craig Sifton has moved into the role Chief Financial Officer for Kriska Transportation Group. (Photo courtesy Kriska)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Canada  Kriska Transportation Group (KGT) has announced fundamental leadership changes that mark an important milestone in the company’s growth.

“These changes reflect KTG’s ongoing commitment to leadership excellence and strategic growth as we continue to evolve and meet the needs of our customers, partners and employees,” the company said in a media release.

According to the release Mark Seymour, who has served as both CEO and president since 2014, has stepped down as president role but will remain CEO.

David Tumber has assumed the dual roles of president and COO. Tumbler, who has been with KTG since 2015 and has served as COO since 2020, will continue overseeing operations while leading the organization in its mission toward operational excellence and growth.

Long-time CFO Pierre Carrier has begun transitioning from his active role as CFO to become a board advisor. Carrier has been with the company since 2002.

Craig Sifton has moved into the role CFO, replacing Carrier. Sifton brings a wealth of experience and energy to the executive team and will play an integral role in driving KTG’s growth and continuous improvement.

After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Sylvane Fournier Lacroix, director of financial reporting and financial systems will retire this fall. Reena Bienko has assumed this role, effective Sept. 3, 2024.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

