Aaron Collins rises to new truck sales manager at M&K

CHICAGO — M&K Truck Centers executives have appointed Aaron Collins as the new truck sales manager for Mack Truck products, responsible for the Chicago market.

“We are happy to welcome Aaron to the M&K family and confident that he will be highly effective in this role as we grow the business,” a news release stated.

Collins has more than 20 years of commercial vehicle industry experience. His background includes engineering, where he was involved in specifying suspension packages, axles and bumpers, and he has also led package studies focusing on tolerance consistency.

“Aaron also has a great deal of dealership sales management experience as a regional parts sales manager, responsible for 20 sales people and five stores,” the news release noted.

More recently, he served as a regional new truck sales manager.

“The appointment of Aaron Collins to Mack Trucks Sales Manager in this important Chicago market will support our strategic vision for continued growth and excellent customer service. One key objective is to develop and grow the Mack truck sales of on-highway medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. The sales knowledge Aaron brings to us is an ideal fit for M&K Truck Centers.” said Anthony Gargano, M&K’s senior Vice president of sales.