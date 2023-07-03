ABF Freight’s National Master Freight Agreement is ratified

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ABF Freight System Inc., a subsidiary of ArcBest Corporation has announced that a new, five-year ABF National Master Freight Agreement has been ratified by ABF Teamster-represented employees, providing for increased wages and benefits, two additional sick days, a paid Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and other provisions, according to a statement from ABF.

ABF also negotiates 27 regional supplemental agreements as part of the bargaining process with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT). Voting results show that 25 of the 27 supplements also passed.

Negotiating teams from ABF and the IBT met on Friday and reached new tentative agreements on the two outstanding supplements.

Voting by Teamster employees for those two supplements will take place next week.

“It remains business as usual at ABF as the negotiating teams work through the final two remaining supplements,” a news release stated. “ABF employees will continue to work under terms of the current contract during this process.”