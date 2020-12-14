ACT Research forecast shows freight market facing shortages, bottlenecks, imbalances

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
183
Ship at Port of Los Angeles
A backlog of containerships waiting to unload at Southern California ports could indicate strong freight volume that will continue into 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest installment of ACT Research’s Freight Forecast, U.S. Rate and Volume Outlook report, the backlogs facing the nation’s freight industry could mean strong growth after the holidays.

OTR Capital

“Freight is typically not a backlog business, but in the holiday season of 2020, with imports at record levels, we have a flotilla of containerships off Southern California waiting to unload. This bottleneck suggests strong freight volume growth will continue even after the holiday season, as retailers restock inventories,” said Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst for ACT Research.

“The freight market imbalance of strong demand and tight driver capacity should begin to rebalance gradually after the holidays, as there is early evidence of initial easing in the driver shortage,” he continued. “But this month, we add a steel shortage to the list of the economic shocks emanating from COVID-19, which threatens to impact Q1’21 manufacturing activity.”

ACT Research’s monthly 56-page Freight Forecast offers three-year projections for volumes and contract rates for the truckload, less-than-truckload and intermodal sectors of the transportation industry. For the truckload spot market, the report forecasts rates for the next 12 to 15 months.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR