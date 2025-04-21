ACT Research: March Class 8 orders totaled 16.5k units

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 16.5k units in March, down 5.9% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“While uncertainty and a weak seasonal period have made parsing the tea leaves more challenging, cancellations at a 20-month high may indicate customers are pulling back on orders given the increasingly pessimistic outlook,” said Carter Vieth, Research Analyst at ACT Research. “Tractor orders of 12.2k units this month were essentially flat y/y, up 0.9%. Vocational truck orders decreased 21% y/y, totaling 4.2k units.”

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted that total Classes 5-7 orders decreased 33% y/y to 18.6k units. Medium duty orders have slowed through the past four months, as current bloated inventories and a weaker economic outlook weigh on new orders.”

“Trump’s takeover of the CHIPS Act funding, freezing funds related to the IRA and IIJA acts, and the review of EPA’27 have taken tailwinds out of our forecast coming into 2025,” Vieth said.