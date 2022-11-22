ACT Research: October net trailer orders higher than September

COLUMBUS, Ind. – October net U.S. trailer orders were 83% higher compared to September, according to ACT Research.

October’s trailer orders of 47,860 units added 57% on a seasonally adjusted basis and 171% above the October 2021 level, according to the November issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

Discussions across the past month indicate trailer OEM business conditions, including 2023 demand, material/component supply chain and labor, are on-par with September, although swinging toward the “better side of the pendulum,” Jennifer McNealy, director–CV market research & publications at ACT Research, said.

McNealy said demand overall remains healthy, with cancellations low. She said some cancel-rebooking activity in Q4 can be expected. She also said that October’s backlog-to-build ratio saw an uptick in tandem with the increase in orders.

“October orders were mixed, with some trailer categories up triple digits from September, others down double digits, and a few virtually unchanged,” McNealy said. “This year’s backlogs are filled and build slot availability in 2023 varies widely by OEM but continues to open more fully, which helps explain customers’ ability to place orders at the pace exhibited the past two months.”