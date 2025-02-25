TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: U.S. trailer orders signal improvement

By Dana Guthrie -
U.S. trailer market shows signs of recovery with growing order numbers. (Photo courtesy ACT Research)

COLUMBUS, Ind. – January net trailer orders, just below 21.3k units, were down 13% from December, but 51% above the level accepted in January 2024, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“As noted the past few months, net orders are signaling a move toward ‘better,’ although they haven’t reached ‘good’ yet,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–cv market research & publications at ACT Research. “That said, we caution that the industry remains in the annual period of seasonally stronger order months, so weaker intake months are expected as we move into the late spring and summer months.”

Regarding Backlog and Build

“For only the third time in more than a year, and for three consecutive months, order intake outpaced build, and by about 7,800 units in January,” McNealy said. “As a result, backlogs expanded more than 9% sequentially. However, backlogs remain sharply lower against 2024’s backdrop. 2024 was a challenging year for the US trailer market, and OEMs see both challenges and opportunities on the horizon for 2025.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

