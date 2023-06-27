ACT Research: Used Class 8 tractor sales ‘uncharacteristically high’

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks, published by ACT Research, used Class 8 retail volumes (same dealer sales) improved by 12% month-over-month in May.
Average mileage was flat, with average price down 3% and age 1%. Longer term, average age, price and miles were lower, with volumes up year-over-year.
“Sales usually slow 4%-5% in May, so the increase was not only uncharacteristic, but also presents a bit of a conundrum in the context of the current economic and freight environments,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “As owner/operators and smaller fleets in particular exit the industry, inventory continues to increase. This is providing remaining fleets with more options than they have had in a long time.”
Tam added that auction sales increased 32% month-over-month in May, and dealers continued their risk-averse track, selling 19% fewer wholesale units compared to April. Combined, the total market swelled 13% month-over-month in May.
“Compared to May 2022, the retail market was 17% larger,” Tam said. “The auction and wholesale segments also expanded, 43% and 79%, respectively. Their combined performance drove the total market 31% higher year-over-year. Despite the current anemic economic and soft freight conditions, the comparison highlights just how tough conditions were in 2022 with respect to scarce inventory. As the year progresses, the year-to-date scenario also continues to diverge from last year.”
