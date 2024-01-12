American Logistics Aid Network names Martichenko board chair

LAKELAND, Fla. — The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) announced on Jan. 8 that it has named Robert O. Martichenko chairman of the board.

Martichenko assumes his new role from current ALAN board chair and co-founder Mark E. Richards, according to a news release.

“As ALAN enters a new year, I’m delighted to hand off the baton of leadership into Robert’s very capable hands,” Richards said. “His combination of heart, compassion, creativity and logistics experience makes him the ideal choice to guide ALAN as it continues to forge innovative paths in disaster response.”

An ALAN board member since 2019, Martichenko is a longtime industry thought leader and active member of the business community.

He co-founded TrailPaths Inc. in 2022; prior to that, he spent 15 years as founder and CEO of LeanCor Supply Chain Group.

Martichenko is also an award-winning author of five business books, multiple articles related to LeanCor, enterprise excellence, supply chain management and leadership, and he’s written one novel, “Drift and Hum,” which won multiple awards, including the Benjamin Franklin Gold Winner Award for Best First Book-Fiction.

He’s the recipient of numerous prominent industry awards, most notably the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ Distinguished Service Award. He is also a popular speaker and active participant/volunteer on multiple advisory boards, including the Association for Manufacturing Excellence.

“It is extremely humbling to step into Mark’s current role,” Martichenko said “Both he and ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton are visionary leaders whose passion and work ethic have earned ALAN an upstanding reputation throughout the supply chain industry. I look forward to working side by side with them as ALAN continues to show how meaningful logistics is to the disaster relief community.”

Fulton said of Martichenko: “Over the years, Mark has guided us so capably through everything from hurricanes and tornadoes to global pandemics, all with incredible calmness, intelligence and humanity. However we’re delighted to know that we have such a capable successor in Robert. We’re looking forward to the amazing talent and new energy and ideas he’ll bring to this role.”