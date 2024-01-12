New freight intelligence system launches at Port of Oakland

CHANTILLY, Va. — Parsons Corporation joined the Port of Oakland, California, Advent eModal, Mobile Programming and key stakeholders at a recent meeting to launch a Freight Intelligent Transportation System (FITS) at the port.

Since 2020, Parsons has closely worked with many entities to develop and implement the FITS solution, according to a news release.

Construction and system integration has completed, and the Port of Oakland is entering the ongoing operations and maintenance phase of the project.

“This has been a true team effort, and we are grateful to the Port of Oakland, as well as all of the partnering agencies and subcontractors who joined us in delivering this revolutionary smart port system,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Port and partners to enhance the efficiency and reliability of goods movement in the seaport area, empowered by the company’s proven integrated traffic management solutions.”

Parsons was selected by the Port of Oakland to provide operations and maintenance of the FITS program. The five-year agreement will expand the work of Parsons’ existing role as the FITS system integrator to include 24/7 operations and maintenance for the FITS devices and applications, the news release noted.

“The launch of the Freight Intelligent Transportation System is a bold new step forward for the Port of Oakland,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “This gives us real-time visibility on goods movement. Our customers will be able to move cargo through the port more efficiently and securely. We appreciate our partners who have worked to implement this critical technology at the Oakland Seaport.”

According to the news release, in addition to the FITS solutions, Parsons and partners will also leverage artificial intelligence by using video and data analytics that will help predict freight wait times and develop predictive models around possible road blockages at train crossings.

All of the data collected will be used to create and provide customized dashboards for custom border protection and port shipment tracking.

“This collaboration between the Port of Oakland, Parsons, Advent, and Alameda CTC represents a strategic alliance set to redefine transportation management through our cutting-edge Oakland Portal Mobile App and Website,” said Ishwari Singh, CEO of Mobile Programming.