Anderson Trucking Service’s foundation surpasses $1M to help workers in need

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As of early December, Anderson Trucking Service’s Anderson Assistance Foundation has surpassed $1 million in hardship donations.

With the mission of “helping people in need overcome adversity through the generous people of the Anderson Family of Companies,” the foundation, which began in 2019, offers financial assistance to all drivers, independent contractors shop, warehouse and office workers within the Anderson Family of Companies, according to a news release.

Over its five-year history, more than 500 individual donors have contributed to the foundation. These donations have gone on to directly support more than 420 families within the Anderson Family of Companies located throughout U.S. and Canada, and have indirectly impacted countless others.

“This milestone symbolizes the spirit of community, integrity and love that is the cornerstone of our organization.” said ATS Relationships Consultant Jim Anderson. “This would not be possible without the generous donations from our people, whose contributions fund the majority of the foundation’s efforts.”

Jim Anderson, ATS, and his brother Rollie Anderson, CEO, started the foundation in memory of their father, Harold Anderson, “who consistently demonstrated the importance of community, support and giving in his own life and instilled these values in theirs,” the news release stated.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this journey,” Jim Anderson said, “and a special thanks to those who serve on our Heart Committee, a group of drivers and employees representing each of the Anderson Family of Companies, who manage the daily fundraising, operations and administration of the foundation.”