Anderson Trucking welcomes Troy Dessert to executive team

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Anderson Trucking Service (ATS) has announced Troy Dessert as their new vice president and general manager of the dry van division at the company, officially joining the company on Oct. 16.

Dessert has “more than 30 years [of] experience in the transportation industry,” which will bring “a wealth of expertise to ATS’ organization,” according to a news release. “Having experience in account management, operations management, driver management and load planning while at a previous employer has allowed him to gain a deep understanding of the trucking business. At another former employer, Dessert took on leadership roles in the operations and services teams, which eventually landed him as the regional director of dedicated services and brokerage.”

Now, in his new position as the vice president and general manager, Dessert will oversee all of the operational and sales aspects of ATS’ dry van division and use his previous experiences in leadership to build and cultivate robust networks, develop talent and solve the complex problems he will face.

The news release also stated that Dessert’s “alignment with ATS’ organizational culture and values, coupled with his demonstrated commitment to personal and professional development, makes Troy a valuable addition to the ATS team.”