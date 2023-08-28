ArcBest recognized by Forbes on America’s Best Employers list

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Employers By State for the fourth consecutive year.

According to a news release, ArcBest ranks third in Arkansas and first in the state’s transportation and logistics sector.

The company was also named a top employer in Ohio, ranking number 65. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“This recognition from Forbes further solidifies ArcBest’s position as a leading workplace where our employees can grow and thrive,” said Erin Gattis, ArcBest’s chief human resources officer. “Our team proudly fosters a values-driven culture deeply rooted in Creativity, Integrity, Collaboration, Growth, Excellence and Wellness. We are committed to taking care of our people and living out our core values every day and genuinely believe this dedication is a testament to our 100-year legacy and longstanding investment in our workforce.”

America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from people working for companies that have more than 500 U.S. employees, the news release noted. Employers were grouped into one of 25 industries, and employers with operations in more than one state were ranked in multiple states.

The evaluation is made on a state-by-state basis around three distinct criteria: In-state indirect recommendations; national in-industry indirect recommendations; and direct recommendations.

Employees were also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding topics, such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

“As we celebrate our centennial, we recognize and congratulate our more than 15,000 employees who are truly at the heart of our success,” said Gattis. “ArcBest’s people-first mentality will always be at the forefront of what we do, and we are committed to providing our team with competitive benefits and a rewarding work environment.”