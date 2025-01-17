TheTrucker.com
ArcBest unveils new leadership structure and reorganization efforts

By Dana Guthrie
ArcBest announces leadership and organizational changes. (Photo courtesy ArcBest)

FORT SMITH, Ark. ArcBest is unveiling a new leadership structure and reorganization efforts to advance the company’s strategic priorities and drive sustainable, long-term growth.

“As customer supply chains continue to evolve and become increasingly complex, ArcBest keeps taking steps that ensure our customers have the right solutions and capacity to meet their needs,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman and CEO. “The leadership and organizational updates announced today reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. One of the top priorities of our executive team is to remain flexible and responsive to customer needs and market changes while ensuring alignment between our strategy and organizational structure.”

Leadership and Organizational Changes
  • Eddie Sorg, previously chief operating officer of asset-light logistics, will become chief commercial officer and will lead several functions including marketing, sales, customer support, customer experience and yield. Sorg will focus on optimizing workflows across teams to maximize revenue velocity. Aligning revenue-generating functions under one leader will provide a more unified approach to securing and seamlessly serving customers.
  • Christopher Adkins will serve as chief strategy officer following his role as vice president of yield strategy and management. In his new role, he will oversee the Company’s strategy management, data science and process improvement teams to advance ArcBest’s most critical initiatives.
  • Dennis Anderson will continue to serve as chief innovation officer following his appointment on Sept. 26, 2024. He will remain focused on innovation and technology initiatives that create efficiencies, address customer challenges, and unlock new revenue streams to accelerate growth.
  • Steven Leonard plans to retire June 2025, following a 24-year career with ArcBest, and will continue to lead our asset-light logistics operations through the transition period to his retirement.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I’d like to thank Steven for his many contributions to ArcBest for more than two decades,” McReynolds said. “I am looking forward to working with our newly appointed leaders, many of whom are direct results of our robust leadership development programs. We are confident ArcBest remains well positioned for the long-term.”

