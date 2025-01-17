I-70 Mountain Corridor travel alert: Winter storm brings hazardous road conditions

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation is issuing a travel advisory for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as a strong winter storm and Arctic front are expected to impact the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor and the foothills and plains.

According to a CDOT press release, impacts will begin Friday evening and will last into Saturday morning, with potential impacts lingering into Sunday. Ski traffic along the I-70 Mountain Corridor is anticipated to face significant delays and hazardous driving conditions, including fast-developing icy patches on roads.

Weather Overview

Friday: A cold front will move in Friday afternoon, with snow developing across the mountains and valleys north of I-70 and expanding southward by evening. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected overnight into early Saturday.

Saturday: Light snow showers will continue, accompanied by extremely cold temperatures due to the Arctic front. Although snowfall will be less intense, road conditions will remain challenging.

Sunday into Monday: Another pulse of light snow is forecast Sunday night, adding to already accumulated snow and potentially impacting Monday morning traffic.

Pavement and Travel Conditions

Friday evening: The arrival of the cold front in the late afternoon will coincide with the beginning of snowfall. Initially, residual heat on the pavement may allow for some melting, especially in lower elevations such as the foothills and plains. However, as temperatures plummet, any melted snow will quickly freeze, creating icy patches. Motorists should also be aware of the potential for patchy blowing snow across the plains in the evening, which could reduce visibility. Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening.

Saturday and Sunday: Cold temperatures will limit the melting of snow, keeping roads slick throughout the weekend. In the mountain areas and along I-70, periodic flurries and light snow will continue intermittently and may continue to promote icy conditions. Pavement conditions will improve gradually as CDOT maintainers plow and treat the roads, but the extremely low temperatures will slow down the effectiveness of deicing products.

Traffic Impacts

Friday afternoon and evening: Heavy ski traffic is expected, especially in the evening, with significant impacts likely along I-70. A “double peak” traffic pattern is anticipated with a morning push to the west. Increased congestion after work hours as people head to the mountains is also expected.

Saturday morning and evening: Congestion will likely build early Saturday morning, with slowdowns expected at key points such as Floyd Hill and Georgetown. Evening traffic will also be affected by lingering snow showers.

Sunday and Monday: Sunday will see typical ski return traffic, with volumes peaking midday. Monday is expected to be busy, with late morning traffic exacerbated by continuing snow showers and cold temperatures.

CDOT Recommendations

Plan ahead: Allow extra travel time, especially during peak hours. Check weather forecasts and road conditions on COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app before heading out. Motorists are strongly discouraged from traveling overnight on Friday.

Drive cautiously: Reduce speeds, increase following distances, and prepare for sudden changes in road conditions. CDOT maintenance crews will be out in full force. Arctic temperatures will prove to be a challenge as roads will experience continuous refreezing.

Consider alternatives: If possible, adjust travel plans to avoid peak traffic periods and consider delaying trips until conditions improve. Motorists can use GoI70.com to view the latest traffic forecasts. Snowstang is a transit alternative for those who would like to avoid driving over the holiday weekend. It provides express bus service Saturday, Sunday and Monday to Loveland Ski Area, A-Basin, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge. Roundtrip tickets are $25.00. Additional discounts are available for those 65 years+ and people with disabilities. Children 2 to 11 years old ride for $12.50 (with a paying adult). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ridebustang.com Snowstang tickets are 25% off for MLK Weekend. Please use code 3DAY25 at RideSnowstang.com.

To help improve traffic flow, CDOT is suspending construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, Jan. 21. The only exception is for emergency operations.