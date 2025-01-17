TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

Averitt unveils results from 10th annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   Averitt unveils results from 10th annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt unveils results from 10th annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey
Supply chain insights revealed: Averitt's latest survey uncovers key trends.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has released the results of its 10th Annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey, a comprehensive report that captures insights from over 1,000 shippers across diverse industries. 

“As we celebrate the 10th edition of this survey, it is clear that the supply chain landscape continues to evolve rapidly,” said Barry Blakely, president and CEO. “These insights not only highlight the challenges ahead but also emphasize the resilience and adaptability of the logistics industry. Our team is committed to helping our customers navigate this dynamic environment with innovative and integrated solutions.” 

According to a company media release, the survey highlights the opportunities and challenges shaping supply chains in 2025. It provides actionable insights for logistics professionals. 

Key Findings from the Survey 

  • Optimism for Growth: Nearly 70% of respondents anticipate increased shipping volumes in 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the economy. 
  • Rising Rates: Over 57% of shippers expect shipping rates to rise, driven by capacity constraints and regulatory impacts. This includes driver shortages and geopolitical uncertainties. 
  • Shifting Trade Dynamics: Modest increases in shipping activity to Mexico and evolving sourcing strategies reflect ongoing adjustments to global trade challenges. 
  • Focus on Sustainability: Close to 50% of respondents rate sustainability as a high priority in their decision-making, reinforcing its growing importance in logistics strategies. 

The 10th Annual Supply Chain Survey delves into the survey’s findings, exploring trends such as port usage shifts, the rise of nearshoring, and the integration of sustainability initiatives into logistics strategies. It also outlines how Averitt’s Power of One approach – offering seamless solutions across LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated & Global Logistics – supports shippers in building resilient and efficient supply chains. 

To access the full 2025 State of the North American Supply Chain white paper, visit Averitt.com/2025SupplyChain 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE