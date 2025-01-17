Averitt unveils results from 10th annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has released the results of its 10th Annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey, a comprehensive report that captures insights from over 1,000 shippers across diverse industries.

“As we celebrate the 10th edition of this survey, it is clear that the supply chain landscape continues to evolve rapidly,” said Barry Blakely, president and CEO. “These insights not only highlight the challenges ahead but also emphasize the resilience and adaptability of the logistics industry. Our team is committed to helping our customers navigate this dynamic environment with innovative and integrated solutions.”

According to a company media release, the survey highlights the opportunities and challenges shaping supply chains in 2025. It provides actionable insights for logistics professionals.

Key Findings from the Survey

Optimism for Growth : Nearly 70% of respondents anticipate increased shipping volumes in 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the economy.

Rising Rates : Over 57% of shippers expect shipping rates to rise, driven by capacity constraints and regulatory impacts. This includes driver shortages and geopolitical uncertainties.

Shifting Trade Dynamics : Modest increases in shipping activity to Mexico and evolving sourcing strategies reflect ongoing adjustments to global trade challenges.

Focus on Sustainability : Close to 50% of respondents rate sustainability as a high priority in their decision-making, reinforcing its growing importance in logistics strategies.

The 10th Annual Supply Chain Survey delves into the survey’s findings, exploring trends such as port usage shifts, the rise of nearshoring, and the integration of sustainability initiatives into logistics strategies. It also outlines how Averitt’s Power of One approach – offering seamless solutions across LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated & Global Logistics – supports shippers in building resilient and efficient supply chains.

To access the full 2025 State of the North American Supply Chain white paper, visit Averitt.com/2025SupplyChain