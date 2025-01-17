Shell Rotella SuperRigs: Big rigs and big dreams take center stage in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Mark your calendars and rev up your excitement as Shell Rotella is gearing up for the 43rd Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest.
“This year’s event is set to take over Atlanta Motor Speedway from May 29-31 and promises to be a thrilling celebration of North America’s most impressive and hardworking big rigs,” Shell said in a press release.
The iconic Shell Rotella SuperRigs event is not just a competition—it is a tribute to the incredible spirit and dedication of truck drivers. The three-day extravaganza will feature some of the finest and most eye-catching trucks from across the U.S. and Canada. Families, fans and trucking enthusiasts can enjoy an action-packed weekend filled with fun, entertainment and admiration for these rolling masterpieces.
Highlights of the 2025 SuperRigs
- Over $25,000 in cash and prizes over more than 20 categories, including Best Chrome, Best Lights and Best of Show.
- 12 drivers will earn a spot in the 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar, capturing the beauty of these extraordinary vehicles.
- A weekend full of family-friendly activities, interactive exhibits, and community fun celebrating the trucking lifestyle.
The event is open to the public and free of charge. Registration details are coming soon.