Shell Rotella SuperRigs event set to kick off at Texas Motor Speedway

DALLAS — This year’s Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be hosted at Texas Motor Speedway from May 30 through June 1.
Celebrating its 42nd year, this annual event showcases some of the nation’s finest working trucks.
SuperRigs brings together hardworking truckers from across North America to compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes in a variety of categories.
The competition will also feature a People’s Choice award, where attendees can cast their vote for their favorite truck each day of the event.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.