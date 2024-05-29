You can’t drive 55: Memphis’ I-55 bridge to close 2 weeks in June for construction work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, for repair work.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, crews will be doing hydro-demolition and deck repair work on the bridge.
Closure information
- I-55 south will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.
- I-55 north will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee.
- Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit.
- I-55 south ramp will be closed.
- Crump Boulevard west will be closed
A detour will be posted.
Traffic pattern information
- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site. The SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 north cloverleaf ramp with I-55 north and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 north from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.
- I-55 north outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 south use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 bridge.
- Wisconsin Avenue is open.
- Crump Boulevard from Kentucky Street to Metal Museum Drive is closed.
- Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB is closed.
- Riverside Drive south will remain closed at Carolina.
- Riverside Drive north will remain closed to Carolina.
- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive south will remain closed.
- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive south will remain closed.
