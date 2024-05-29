RoadOne rolling into South Carolina with new facility near Port of Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — RoadOne IntermodaLogistics recently announced that it has made a “significant investment” into itself as the breaking of ground for a new distribution and transload facility was celebrated near the Port of Charleston in Summerville, South Carolina.

Construction of the new facility will be divided into two phases. Phase 1 features a state-of-the-art, 384,800-square-foot building with 13 acres of land dedicated to trailer and container parking. Construction on Phase 2 will begin shortly after the completion of Phase 1, and will add an additional 279,720 square feet and 10 acres of dedicated trailer and container parking. The phases are expected to be completed in January 2025 and January 2027, respectively.

Both facilities are designed for 24/7 operations. They will be fully fenced, gated and equipped with extensive camera monitoring and lighting to ensure top-tier security and safety.

“RoadOne is committed to providing innovative logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our shipper clients,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. “Our new Summerville facility supports cargo volume growth and unparalleled access to the Port of Charleston, enabling retailers and manufacturers to reach consumer markets and production locations faster and more efficiently.”

The demand for coastal warehouses and transloading facilities near ports has been growing among major importers. They are in search of dependable supply chain partners to ensure a smooth transition of goods from ports and terminals to consumer markets. RoadOne’s new facility in Summerville caters to this demand by providing a strong solution to improve cargo speed and regional distribution close to one of the most rapidly expanding ports in the US.

“We are thrilled to have RoadOne expand its presence in South Carolina and put down roots in the Lowcountry. This shows great confidence in our market and our port’s ability to consistently deliver excellent service,” said Barbara Melvin, president and CEO of SC Ports. “Near-port investments like this are critical to our state’s success. The new warehouses will provide more capacity and flexibility for port-dependent businesses, particularly for retailers, further supporting new jobs in our region.”