Average US diesel price down for 7th straight week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For seven straight weeks, the average price of diesel fuel in the U.S. has been trending down.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price sits at $3.758 per gallon as of May 27. That’s down from $3.789 on May 20 and $3.848 on May 13.

The only spot in the nation that saw an uptick in average price was along the Central Atlantic.

There, the average price rose to $4.123 on May 27 from $4.114 on May 20.

In California, prices have finally dipped below the $5 mark to $4.985 per gallon on average. That’s down from $5.049 on May 20 and $5.123 on May 13.

Along the rest of the West Coast, drivers can expect to pay an average of $4.449 per gallon, down from $4.495 on May 20 and $4.551 on May 13.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the average price is $3.706 per gallon. That’s down from $3.746 on May 20 and $3.791 on May 13.

In the Midwest, the average price is $3.633 per gallon, down from $3.685 on May 20 and $3.768 on May 13.

The average price in the New England states is $4.148 per gallon, down from 4.174 on May 20 and $4.233 on May 13.

Along the East Coast, the price is $3.885, down from $3.789 on May 20 and $3.848 on May 13.