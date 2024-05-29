Average US diesel price down for 7th straight week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For seven straight weeks, the average price of diesel fuel in the U.S. has been trending down.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price sits at $3.758 per gallon as of May 27. That’s down from $3.789 on May 20 and $3.848 on May 13.
The only spot in the nation that saw an uptick in average price was along the Central Atlantic.
There, the average price rose to $4.123 on May 27 from $4.114 on May 20.
In California, prices have finally dipped below the $5 mark to $4.985 per gallon on average. That’s down from $5.049 on May 20 and $5.123 on May 13.
Along the rest of the West Coast, drivers can expect to pay an average of $4.449 per gallon, down from $4.495 on May 20 and $4.551 on May 13.
In the Rocky Mountain region, the average price is $3.706 per gallon. That’s down from $3.746 on May 20 and $3.791 on May 13.
In the Midwest, the average price is $3.633 per gallon, down from $3.685 on May 20 and $3.768 on May 13.
The average price in the New England states is $4.148 per gallon, down from 4.174 on May 20 and $4.233 on May 13.
Along the East Coast, the price is $3.885, down from $3.789 on May 20 and $3.848 on May 13.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.